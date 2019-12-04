Voluntary evacuation issued for Port Neches residents

A shelter-in-place issued for Wednesday night and Thursday morning has been upgraded to a voluntary evacuation order for the City of Port Neches.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday night, based on current conditions and out of an abundance of caution, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick issued a voluntary evacuation order for the City of Port Neches, updating the previous shelter-in-place order issued earlier this evening for the area.

The voluntary evacuation order will remain in effect until further notice. Unified Command is continuously monitoring the air in the community and will provide an update once an all-clear is given.

The voluntary evacuation order impacts residents living within the City of Port Neches. It is recommended you leave the area as quickly and safely as possible as a protective action. The people who are exempt from evacuation orders include nursing homes, refining facilities, patients in the hospital and healthcare workers.