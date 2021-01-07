Victim speaks following violent assault on Washington Avenue

A violent assault was caught on camera off of Washington Ave. A group of friends out celebrating a birthday when they were attacked, one of the victims spoke with FOX 26.

"We deescalated the situation," said Anthony, who is one of the victims. "You see me in the video shake this guy's hands to deescalate the situation."

Anthony tells FOX 26 his group of five, including his girlfriend and cousin, were out celebrating a friend's birthday.

The next thing he knew he was waking up to sirens.

He says in the surveillance video you can see a female just standing by their group of five.

One of Anthony’s friends had a quick conversation with the female. But from there, the night turned violent.

"My friend is looking at the guy that has his hand up. I’m holding my girlfriend and making sure nothing is going on with my cousin," said Anthony. "Another guy comes behind me and he punches my friend clear on face."

From there, the fight drifts off-screen, but you can see it off the side.

Anthony says he woke up to sirens after his girlfriend had already called the police officers.

"It was just a scary moment at that point because I had no idea what was going on, where my girlfriend was," said Anthony.

Anthony was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with cuts and bruises all over his body, including his head.

He says his girlfriend was also attacked, she was pushed to the ground and kicked.

He says the other group of six threatened that they had a gun.

In the surveillance video, the group is captured in a fight before and even after their assault. Now, Anthony is worried about what could happen next, if they’re not caught.

"I know Houston has a high crime rate," said Anthony. "They could be out next weekend and who knows they can kill someone; I'm trying to prevent that."

Anthony says the assault case has been filed with the Houston Police Department but is still waiting on a detective to be assigned to it.

