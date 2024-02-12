Usher is coming to Houston! The multi-platinum artist announced more stops for his 2024 North American tour, including Houston.

The "USHER: Past Present Future" tour will now include a Houston performance at the Toyota Center on Nov. 27. This exciting news means that fans in the Houston area will now have another opportunity to see the iconic artist live in concert.

ENTERTAINMENT: Justin Timberlake tour in Houston: New dates, tickets, presales

In addition to the Houston show, Usher also added a third Dallas show at the American Airlines Center on Oct. 3. Previously, Usher had announced two other shows in Dallas, on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5.

In addition to the Dallas shows, Usher has also scheduled two concerts at the Moody Center in Austin, on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. This brings the total number of Texas shows to four, giving fans in Houston and the surrounding cities a chance to witness the magic of an Usher concert.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at LiveNation.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure they don't miss the opportunity to attend these highly anticipated performances.