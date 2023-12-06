UNLV active shooter: Suspected gunman 'deceased' as Las Vegas police report 'multiple victims'

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has reported that a suspected gunman has been located and deceased following an active shooter situation at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The university enacted a campus lockdown as authorities reported that there were "multiple victims."

Administrators earlier tweeted that officers were responding to shots fired.

The shooter was previously reported located in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall. Police also reported additional shots fired at the student union, warning students to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

"There appears to be multiple victims at this time," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tweeted. "Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon."

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed.