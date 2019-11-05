U.S. Census director visits Houston’s hard to count areas ahead of 2020 Census

Joined by community leaders, on Tuesday, the U.S. Census director made stops in several hard to count areas in Houston. The communities traditionally have large Black and Latino populations.

“We go to what we call the hard to count areas those that aren’t traditionally responding at the same percentage as other areas,” said Dr. Steven Dillingham, the U.S. Census Bureau director. “It’s very important that we make sure we address their needs. So, we go up to those communities and it helps us with our planning and our preparation.”

Dillingham visited the Gregory Lincoln Educational Center, Texas Southern University, Baker Ripley House in the East End, Legacy Community Health Fifth Ward, and Haverstock Hill Apartments on Aldine Bender Road.

“We always look to the federal funds. More than $675 billion dollars are allocated annually according to census data,” Dillingham added.

The census form mailings begin in March and this time they can also be done by phone or online.

The forms do not include a question about citizenship -- a major concern for many immigrant communities. Dillingham says the data is solely used to produce statistics.

“We can’t release any of that data to anyone, any agency, not any law enforcement agency,” he told FOX 26.

For now, the task at hand appears to be telling people what the census is all about.

“Honestly, I have no opinion on it mainly because, like I said, I don’t know too much about it,” said Eyo Ita, a senior at TSU.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says that's why they are starting early. She joined Dillingham for a few stops including TSU.

“There will be census rallies. We’re going to work to make sure that those students in the next couple of weeks and months, will say, ‘I know the census,’” she stated.

At Haverstock Hills Apartments, Rainbow Housing is already incorporating census awareness in their programming. The organization operates a community center inside the complex.

“We’re basically weaving the census and the information that they provide into a large amount of the diverse programming that we do here for the residents,” said Rodney Waites, Program Director.

The Census 2020 is looking to fill 25,000 jobs in the Greater Houston area. To apply visit the www.2020census.gov/jobs.