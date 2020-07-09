Two men shot, killed in apartment complex in Harris County

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men were found shot in an apartment complex and later died at the hospital.



Details are limited, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on the 11200 block of West Road around 7:20 p.m.

Gonzalez said that both men were pronounced dead at the hospital.



No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest.