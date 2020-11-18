Three dead, two injured in west Houston shooting



Police say a shooting at a home in west Houston left three people dead, including the suspected shooter, and two women injured.

Officers responded to the home at 11600 Manor Park Drive around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Houston police, a man found in the driveway and a woman found in a bedroom both had multiple gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say two other women were found in the home with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to police, another man was found in the doorway of the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Police say, at this time, he is believed to be the only shooter.

Authorities say a 3-month-old girl was also found unharmed in an upstairs bedroom. The infant was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

All of the individuals involved lived in the home and are related, police say.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

