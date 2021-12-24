Two dead, driver flees crash site in southwest Houston, police say

article

Authorities are on the hunt for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash on Christmas Eve in southwest Houston.

Details are limited, but according to Houston Police, the crash happened in the 7100 block of South Gessner in Chinatown.

It's unclear how the crash transpired, but we're told two people are dead, and the other driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

No other information was provided, but an investigation and search for the other driver is underway.

