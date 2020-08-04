Two children critically injured after major accident on Fort Bend Parkway Tollway

article

Two children have been transported via Life Flight to a hospital after a major accident in Fort Bend Tuesday evening.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on the northbound lanes of Fort Bend Tollway at FM 2234.

The northbound lanes of the toll road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials investigate and clear the scene.

No word on what caused the crash or the vehicles involved.