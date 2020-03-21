Two additional Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office employees test positive for COVID-19: HCSO

article

Two Harris County Sheriff’s Office employees received positive COVID-19 test results on Saturday, bringing the agency’s total number of confirmed cases among staff to four.

One of the newly confirmed cases is a male deputy in his early 30s, who last reported for duty on Thursday, March 19. He is now quarantined at home.

The second newly confirmed case is a male civilian clerk employee in his late 20s, who last reported for work on March 6. He is being treated at a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office previously reported two other confirmed COVID-19 cases: one male deputy in his late 60s and a female deputy in her late 20s. Both remain quarantined at home.

None of the four diagnosed employees have contact with Harris County jail inmates during their duties. There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the jail population.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Harris County Public Health to identify co-workers and members of the public who may have had close contact with the diagnosed employees so they can take necessary precautions, including a 14-day home quarantine and testing for those with symptoms.

