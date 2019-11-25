Turkey Leg Hut, Joe Young giving away 3,000 turkey legs for Thanksgiving

article

The Turkey Leg Hut is teaming up with local basketball free agent Joe Young this Thanksgiving to give away 3,000 free turkey legs on Monday.

The giveaway will start at noon on November 25, at the TLH Express food truck parked in the lot next to the restaurant at 4830 Almeda Road in Houston.

The turkey legs will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, offering one free turkey leg per person, until all 3,000 are gone.

The restaurant is be handing them out on behalf of Young, who is currently playing basketball overseas in the Chinese Basketball Association, after he purchased the legs to give back to people and businesses in his hometown.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Joe on this amazing giveaway,” said Nakia Price, Co-Founder of the Turkey Leg Hut. “It’s a great way to express our gratitude for people like Joe and the Houston community, and a fun way to share our blessings with so many this Thanksgiving!”

In addition to the 3,000-leg giveaway, the Turkey Leg Hut is also offering a limited number of 18-20lb. fully cooked whole TLH turkeys and signature sides for pre-order this Thanksgiving.

The giveaway comes as Turkey Leg Hut fights a lawsuit from neighbors who claim the restaurant is a public health risk.

