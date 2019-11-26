Turkey Leg Hut files emergency motion to dissolve temporary restraining order

article

After being hit with a lawsuit by neighbors, Turkey Leg Hut owners have requested a hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Owners Nakia Price and Lyndell Price have asked for an emergency motion to dissolve the temporary restraining order against the restaurant or the bond be raised.

Earlier this month neighbors of the popular Third Wart restaurant filed a lawsuit claiming the restaurant is a risk to their health.

Residents have been at odds with the Turkey Leg Hut since it opened almost two years ago, because of parking issues, and the large crowds that go there.

MORE: Residents file lawsuit against Turkey Leg Hut, call eatery a 'public health risk'

They are taking their battle to court, claiming the restaurant's outdoor cooking area is illegal, and the smoke is a health hazard.

In the emergency motion filed Tuesday, Turkey Leg Hut alleges the neighbors were not aiming at smoke or noise but were hiding their true goal of getting rid of the restaurant.

Advertisement

WATCH FULL VIDEO: Owners of Turkey Leg Hut Respond to Lawsuit

At a press conference on Friday, the restaurant owner and attorney for Turkey Leg Hut said the allegations are false.

This all comes a day after the restaurant handed out 3,000 free turkey legs purchased by basketball player Joe Young to the community.

RELATED: Turkey Leg Hut's numerous health code violations detailed