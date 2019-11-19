Trump impeachment hearings resume Tuesday with top national security aides who listened to Ukraine call

Watch Live Coverage from FOX News Now

As the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump moves into its second week of public hearings, the House Intelligence Committee will hear from two top national security aides on Tuesday who listened in on Trump’s call with Ukraine.

Mobile app users, click here to watch live coverage of Tuesday’s impeachment hearings

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, his counterpart at Vice President Mike Pence’s office, said they had concerns as Trump spoke on July 25 with the newly elected Ukraine president about political investigations into Joe Biden.

Vindman and Williams will appear during the first panel on Capitol Hill, scheduled for 9 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday afternoon, the House will then hear from former National Security Council aide Timothy Morrison and Kurt Volker, Trump’s former special envoy to Ukraine for peace negotiations.

In total, nine current and former U.S. officials will testify this week over the next three days as the House’s historic impeachment inquiry accelerates and deepens. Those appearing in public have already given closed-door interviews to investigators, and transcripts from those depositions have largely been released.

RELATED: Impeachment hearings: Who is testifying next and when

Advertisement

Democrats say Trump demanded that Ukraine investigate his Democratic rivals in return for U.S. military aid it needed to resist Russian aggression and that may be grounds for removing the 45th president. Trump says he did no such thing and the Democrats just want him gone.

“I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen,” Vindman, an Iraq War veteran, previously testified during a closed-door deposition. He said there was “no doubt” what Trump wanted from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, his counterpart at Vice President Mike Pence’s office, are pictured arriving for closed-door depositions as part of the impeachment inquiry against P Expand

It wasn’t the first time Vindman, a 20-year military officer, was alarmed over the administration’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats, he testified.

Earlier, during an unsettling July 10 meeting at the White House, Ambassador Gordon Sondland told visiting Ukraine officials that they would need to “deliver” before next steps, which was a meeting Zelenskiy wanted with Trump, the officer testified.

“He was talking about the 2016 elections and an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma,” Vindman testified, referring to the gas company in Ukraine where Hunter Biden served on the board.

"The Ukrainians would have to deliver an investigation into the Bidens," he said. "There was no ambiguity.“

On both occasions, Vindman said, he took his concerns about the shifting Ukraine policy to the lead counsel at the NSC, John Eisenberg.

Williams, a longtime State Department official who is detailed to Pence’s national security team, said she too had concerns during the phone call, which the aides monitored as is standard practice.

When the White House produced a rough transcript later that day, she put it in the vice president’s briefing materials. “I just don’t know if he read it,” Williams testified in a closed-door House interview.

Pence’s role throughout the impeachment inquiry has been unclear, and Williams is sure to be questioned by lawmakers looking for answers.

Sondland is set to testify Wednesday. Others have testified that he was part of a shadow diplomatic effort with the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, outside of official channels that raised alarms.

A wealthy hotelier who donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, Sondland is the only person interviewed to date who had direct conversations with the president about the Ukraine situation.

In addition to Sondland, the committee will hear on Wednesday from Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Defense, and David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs.

On Thursday, Fiona Hill, a former Russia adviser to the White House, and David Holmes, a political counsel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Cincinnati.