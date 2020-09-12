Tropical Storm Sally likely to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane, no threat to SE Texas

HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Sally has formed in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane.
As of right now, it is projected to make landfall near the Louisiana/Mississippi border as a Category 1 hurricane late Monday, early Tuesday morning.
The only impact on Southeast Texas will be extra humidity leading to more showers next week.
Here is the forecast as of Sunday morning.
Houston-area weather forecast; September 13
Sunday is starting off muggy and dry, but plan for showers and storms to develop later today as we heat things up across the area. Some brief heavy rain will be possible with a few of the stronger storms. Rain chances will remain for the rest of the week as we wait to see what tropical storm Sally does; as the current forecast has Sally strengthening to a category 2 hurricane before landfall somewhere along the southeastern Louisiana coastline. It remains the case that impacts from Sally appear minimal for residents along the Texas coastline, but it's something we'll still watch.