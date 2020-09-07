Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic; TD 18 strengthening

Tropical Storm Paulette has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and another tropical depression is also expected to become a tropical storm on Monday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Paulette is located about 1205 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving toward the west-northwest near 3 mph.

The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph, with higher gusts, and modest strengthening is expected over the next few days.

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATES

The NHC says another tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean is almost a tropical storm. Tropical depression 18 is located about 185 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Advertisement

TD 18’s maximum sustained winds are at 35 mph, and the depression is moving west-northwest at 10 mph.

According to the NHC, gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and TD 18 is forecast to become a tropical storm on Monday. The next tropical storm name is “Rene”.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands due to TD 18.

Hurricane Alpha? Active hurricane season may run out of names