Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday afternoon

Tropical Storm Beta has formed in the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon.

According to the National Hurricane Center, TS Beta has maximum sustained winds at 40 mph.

The tropical storm is located about 280 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande and is moving north-northeast at 9 mph.

The NHC says this general motion is expected to continue through early Saturday, and then a slow westward motion is forecast to begin late Saturday.

Beta is forecast to strengthen over the next few days, and the NHC says the system could be near or at hurricane strength by 1 a.m. Monday.

At this point, the forecast is highly uncertain both in location and size of this storm. The entire Texas coast, as well as portions of Louisiana and Mexico, are currently in the cone of uncertainty.

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic on Friday morning, using the final name on NHC's 2020 list. After all 21 names are used up in a season, the Greek alphabet is used.

What’s in a (tropical) name, anyway?

With the development of a subtropical storm off the coast of Portugal Friday morning {Alpha}, the Atlantic Hurricane Season took another historic turn and transitioned over to the Greek alphabet for naming tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin. Only one other time has the Greek alphabet been used when naming tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin and that was 2005.

The name ‘Wilfred’ was last on the list for Atlantic storm names for the 2020 season, completing the English alphabet where nearly all letters are assigned a corresponding name. The only letters left out the naming process are Q, U, X, Y, and Z.

So what’s in a name anyway? The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is in charge of naming tropical cyclones all over the globe. The practice of naming tropical cyclones began since it seemed easier to identify storm-systems in tropics. According to the WMO’s website, ‘Experience shows that the use of short, distinctive given names in written as well as spoken communications is quicker and less subject to error than the older more cumbersome latitude-longitude identification methods.”

Since 1953, Atlantic tropical cyclones have been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center. Those names are now controlled and updated by an international committee of the WMO. Interesting to note, the original name lists were only female names. Male names were introduced in 1979 and they now alternate with the female names. According to the WMO, six lists are used in rotation, thus the 2020 list will be used again in 2026 unless a name is retired.

It is often the case that a particular tropical cyclone is exceptionally damaging or costly, in which case the WMO reserves the right to retire a name. This is done simply because the WMO believes it would be ‘inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity.’ Names such as Harvey, Rita, Ike, Maria, and Sandy have all been retired. These infamous names will go down in history due to their impact on human life and property.

Now that we have exhausted the names associated with the English alphabet, we go Greek. We’re not totally in uncharted territory, though. In 2005, we saw six storms assigned to their respective Greek-letter so the question remains how deep into the Greek alphabet will we go. The Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn’t officially end until November 30 so we still have plenty of time to see more named-storms.

