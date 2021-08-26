Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Caribbean; expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

article

Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean.

The National Weather Service says the depression is expected to become a tropical storm Thursday night.

It's also expected to strengthen into a hurricane when it is near western Cuba or over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Additional strengthening is likely while it's over the Gulf of Mexico and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.

FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Jim Siebert says part of southeast Texas is within the cone of uncertainty and impacts will be felt outside the cone boundaries, so we still need to monitor this closely.

He adds the brunt of it will likely affect Louisiana more than the greater Houston area.

Watches or warnings will likely be issued for portions of the Northern Gulf Coast over the next day or so.

As of 10 a.m. the system is located roughly 115 miles south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica.

The depression is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion should continue over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass near over the Cayman Islands tonight, the Isle of Youth and Western Cuba Friday, and move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday. The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

