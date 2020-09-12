Tropical Depression 19 moving toward Gulf, likely to become hurricane

HOUSTON - Tropical Depression 19 is entering the Gulf and will quickly become Tropical Storm Sally.
As of right now, it is projected to make landfall near the Louisiana/Mississippi border on Tuesday.
The only impact on Southeast Texas will be extra humidity leading to more showers next week.
Here is the forecast as of Saturday morning.
Saturday Weather Forecast
The weekend is starting off dry and pleasant with temperatures expected to warm into the low and mid 90s today. Rain chances will increase a bit this afternoon, but higher chances arrive on Sunday. An area of disturbed weather in the Gulf will keep our rain chances higher through Monday and then our attention will turn to Tropical Depression 19. The forecast keeps Houston and the entire Texas coast free of any landfall concern and the more this system organizes, the less likely our chances for rain look by the middle and late part of the week. Regardless, we'll keep about a 40% chance after Monday.