Tornado Warning issued for Harris, Waller and Montgomery Counties

Severe weather is expected across southeast Texas Friday night and early Saturday as a cold front moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms, strong winds, isolated tornadoes, hail, and lightning are possible with this fast-moving system.

A Tornado Warning has been issued southwest Montgomery County, northeast Waller County and northwest Harris County until 11:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties until 4 a.m.:

AUSTIN

BRAZORIA

BRAZOS

BURLESON

CHAMBERS

COLORADO

FORT BEND

GALVESTON

GRIMES

HARRIS

HOUSTON

JACKSON

LIBERTY

MADISON

MATAGORDA

MONTGOMERY

POLK

SAN JACINTO

TRINITY

WALKER

WALLER

WASHINGTON

WHARTON

The Tornado Warning has been issued for Burleson County until 10 p.m.

Due to the speed of the system, it is extremely important to have a way to receive emergency alerts throughout the night.

Most of the Houston viewing area remains under enhanced risk for severe weather. (FOX 26 Houston)

The Houston Zoo Lights will be closed Jan. 10 due to severe weather. The Houston Zoo will honor tickets from Jan. 10 on another evening this weekend.

Rainbow on Ice at Discovery Green has been canceled due to weather. The event will be rescheduled in the spring when the roller rink is open.

Here's how you can best prepare for the inclement weather coming our way:

Bring pets indoors.

Secure outdoor furniture and fixtures.

Move vehicles under cover if possible.

Have a flashlight and batteries available.

Monitor the weather and track outages through your power provider throughout the evening.

Consider making backup plans for any events planned on Friday night

Download the FOX 26 Weather App to stay up to date on watches and warnings and track local weather.

