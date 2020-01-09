Tornado Warning issued for Brazoria & Galvenston Counties; 41K without power

Severe weather is moving across southeast Texas as a cold front moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Brazoria and Galveston Counties until 1:15 a.m.

Thunderstorms, strong winds, isolated tornadoes, hail, and lightning are possible with this fast-moving system.

CenterPoint Energy reports 41,210 customers are without power.

LINK: TRACK TONIGHT'S STORMS USING OUR LIVE RADAR

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Harris, Galveston, San Jacinto, Brazoria, Chambers, Liberty and Polk Counties until 1:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties until 4 a.m.:

Advertisement

BRAZORIA

CHAMBERS

GALVESTON

LIBERTY

POLK

Due to the speed of the system, it is extremely important to have a way to receive emergency alerts throughout the night.

DON'T FORGET TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP!

Most of the Houston viewing area remains under enhanced risk for severe weather. (FOX 26 Houston)

The Houston Zoo Lights will be closed Jan. 10 due to severe weather. The Houston Zoo will honor tickets from Jan. 10 on another evening this weekend.

Rainbow on Ice at Discovery Green has been canceled due to weather. The event will be rescheduled in the spring when the roller rink is open.

Here's how you can best prepare for the inclement weather coming our way:

Bring pets indoors.

Secure outdoor furniture and fixtures.

Move vehicles under cover if possible.

Have a flashlight and batteries available.

Monitor the weather and track outages through your power provider throughout the evening.

Consider making backup plans for any events planned on Friday night

Download the FOX 26 Weather App to stay up to date on watches and warnings and track local weather.

RELATED

Local leaders monitoring severe weather risk for Friday

Governor Abbott prepares state resources as severe weather approaches