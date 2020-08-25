Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Galveston County, Polk County, Southern Liberty County
6
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Southern Liberty County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Cherokee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 7:30 PM CDT, Cherokee County

Tolls waived on Harris County toll roads for evacuations ahead of Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON - Tolls have been waived on Harris County toll roads to support evacuations in advance of Hurricane Laura.

According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority, the tolls were waived by order of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Tuesday morning.

Tolls will remain waved to accommodate response and recovery activities in the region.

The order applies only to HCTRA tollways. It does not include tolls charged on adjacent facilities not governed by Harris County.

Hurricane Laura formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, Laura is expected to strenghten as it approaches the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night. It is expected to move inland near those area on Thursday.

Some counties and cities in southeast Texas have ordered voluntary and mandatory evacuations ahead of the storm.

