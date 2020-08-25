Tolls waived on Harris County toll roads for evacuations ahead of Hurricane Laura

article

Tolls have been waived on Harris County toll roads to support evacuations in advance of Hurricane Laura.

According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority, the tolls were waived by order of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Tuesday morning.

MORE: Laura becomes hurricane in Gulf of Mexico

Tolls will remain waved to accommodate response and recovery activities in the region.

The order applies only to HCTRA tollways. It does not include tolls charged on adjacent facilities not governed by Harris County.

Hurricane Laura formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, Laura is expected to strenghten as it approaches the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night. It is expected to move inland near those area on Thursday.

Advertisement

Some counties and cities in southeast Texas have ordered voluntary and mandatory evacuations ahead of the storm.

LIST: Evacuations ordered in these SE Texas counties and cities