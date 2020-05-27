Tip places student wanted in murders in Maryland after Pa. sighting, authorities say

A new tip leads officials to believe a man wanted in the killing of two people in Connecticut has made his way to Maryland.

University of Connecticut senior Peter Manfredonia, 23, was reportedly spotted in Hagerstown, Maryland as of Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed.

Officials also confirmed that the stolen Hyundai Santa Fe that Manfredonia might have taken was recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

It was there that surveillance video showed Manfredonia possibly at a Sheetz convenience store. Witnesses confirmed that a man of his description was there and the footage showed he left the store via an UBER ride.

Police in Duryea, Pennsylvania, said a firefighter spotted a man with a large backpack behind the Germania Hose Co. shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

That sighting prompted an overnight search that came up ultimately empty, officials announced early Wednesday.

The man sfled toward nearby railroad tracks and a wooded area, officials said. The firefighter asked the man what he was doing, but he did not respond as he left the scene, police said.

Authorities said the man fit the description of Manfredonia who reportedly was previously seen on Sunday about 50 miles southeast of Duryea in East Stroudsburg walking along railroad tracks with a large backpack.

Duryea officials said they called in officers from surrounding towns and state police Tuesday night and used a helicopter to help with the search of the railroad tracks and woods, but they didn't find anyone and called off the search after several hours.

“At this time we don’t have enough information to confirm it was the suspect from Connecticut but ask that residents be aware and cautious of their surroundings,” Duryea police said in a statement Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police said Manfredonia is wanted in the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers and wounding of another man in Willington on Friday.

Manfredonia went to another man's home, held him hostage and stole his guns and truck, then drove about 70 miles southwest to Derby, Connecticut, state police said.

Pictures released by the Connecticut State Police show Peter Manfredonia, 23, wanted for two murders.

​​​​​In Derby, police found Manfredonia's high school friend, Nicholas Eisele, 23, shot to death in his home.

Authorities believe Manfredonia then forced Eisele's girlfriend into her car and fled the state. The girlfriend was found unharmed with her car at a rest stop near Paterson, New Jersey.

Manfredonia then took an Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, not far from the New Jersey border, Pennsylvania State Police said.

A lawyer for Manfredonia's family said he has struggled with mental health problems, but did not show signs of violence.

The Associated Press contrinbuted to this report.