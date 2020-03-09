TIMELINE: 28 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 in greater Houston area

article

There are currently 28 total presumptive and confirmed 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in and from the greater Houston area. Nine patients are in Fort Bend County, six in Harris County, five in the City of Houston, four in Montgomery County, two in Brazoria County, one in Matagorda County and one from Galveston County, who is currently quarantined in Austin.

The majority of the patients are in their 60s or 70s and have been linked to international travel.

Here's a timeline of how the virus has unfolded in our area:

Monday, March 2

Rice asks a small group to self-quarantine after an employee was possibly exposed to Coronavirus from overseas travel.

The employee, a research staff member, traveled to a country that was not on the CDC's restricted travel list.

Wednesday, March 4

The first presumptive case was reported in Fort Bend County on Wednesday. Officials announce the patient is a man in his 70s who recently traveled abroad.

Advertisement

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Thursday, March 5

Harris County confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19. The tests were verified by the CDC. The patients are a man and a woman from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirms the two Harris County patients were on a trip with the Fort Bend County patient to Egypt.

Later on Thursday night, two additional presumptive positive cases were reported — one in Harris County and one in the City of Houston.

Health officials said the new patients are both men, between the ages of 60 and 70 years old.

Friday, March 6

Houston Health Department reports second case of coronavirus COVID-19 within the City of Houston. The patient is a woman, between the ages of 60 and 70 years old, who was also on the trip to Egypt.

Friday evening Fort Bend County officials announce two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. They were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory, and the CDC laboratory still needs to further confirm. The patients are two women in their 60s and are part of the same travel group to Egypt as the other greater Houston area patients. Both women are placed under mandatory quarantine at home.

MORE: Live updating map of novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. & around the world

Sunday, March 8

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services confirmed three additional travel-related cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning. One of the patients was not part of the group that was on the Egyptian cruise, but did attend the same cruise at a later date.

The patients are two men in their 70s who are in isolation at home and a woman in her 60s who is also in isolation at home.

Harris County Public Health reports an additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a woman between 60 and 70 years old and is associated with the trip to Egypt linked to other Houston-area cases.

Tuesday, March 10

Montgomery County officials confirmed the county's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon. The patient is a man in his 40s, who is currently under isolation at a local hospital. It is unknown where he contracted the virus.

Late Tuesday, Harris County announced an additional presumptive positive case, making it five county cases outside of Houston. The patient is a woman, between 20-30 years old, who was temporarily living abroad in Italy. She's being treated at a local hospital.

Wednesday, March 11

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced he is signing an Emergency Health Declaration by Wednesday evening. Consequently, the remainder of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo would be canceled.

Mayor Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed that Montgomery County's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was not travel-related. Instead, it appears to be the first community spread case. They also shared patient went to the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff on Friday, February 28. It is unknown if he was symptomatic at the time of attendance.

Late Wednesday, Houston Health Department announced an additional presumptive positive case, making it three cases in the City of Houston. The case, a female in the 15 to 25 age range, is currently experiencing mild symptoms and quarantined in her home. She recently traveled to New York state.

Thursday, March 12

Montgomery County officials announced a second presumptive positive case. The patient is a woman in her 40s, who recently traveled to New Orleans, but not out of the country.

Thursday morning Fort Bend County Judge KP George signed a public health disaster declaration.

Then on Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough announced that he signed a declaration of local disaster in his county. Also, the Patton Village mayor confirmed that the first presumptive positive case of Montgomery County is a Patton Village police officer who had been off-duty.

The Houston Health Department announced that a patient who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 8.

Harris County Public Health Department announced another presumptive positive case. The patient is a man from the northwest quadrant of the county. Officials say he came in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive while traveling.

Montgomery County announced its third presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The man who traveled to the state of Florida is in his 40s.

Friday, March 13

Galveston County Health District confirmed one if its residents has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 in the Austin area where she is self-isolating. The patient is a woman in her early 30s, who is directly linked to the Montgomery County man who tested positive after attending the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff. The woman was tested by Austin Public Health and self quarantined there, so she is not in Galveston County.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reported three additional positive cases of COVID-19. The specimens were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory and will be sent to the CDC laboratory for further confirmation. The patients are a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 70s. All three have a history of international travel.

CDC has confirmed 2 of Fort Bend's previous cases. The presumptive cases that are now confirmed by the CDC are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.

Friday evening the Houston Health Department announced its fourth COVID-19 case. A woman in her 70s or 80s tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Egypt.

Saturday, March 14

Brazoria County confirmed two presumptive positive cases in the Alvin area. Both patients live in the same household. Officials report the patients have not traveled outside the Houston area lately, but have attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Montgomery County confirmed its fourth presumptive positive. Officials say this fourth case is related to the third case.

A new presumptive positive COVID-19 case was confirmed by officials in Matagorda County. According to officials the patient, who is in her 60s, has complications due to pnuemonia.

One more presumptive positive was announced in the City of Houston Saturday afternoon. The patient is in his 50s and has a history of international travel.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that first emerged in China and has now spread to many countries, including the U.S.

More than 80% of people who have become infected only experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover.

People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

CORONAVIRUS FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak