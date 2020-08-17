Three dead, two injured in shooting in south Liberty County

Liberty County Sheriff's Department is investigating multiple shootings that left three dead and two others wounded.

Officials received a call around 11:15 a.m. Monday about the incident.

Deputies believe the shootings occurred at three different scenes around County Road 4901 in South Liberty County near Hwy 90.

Officials say the two injured individuals were taken to a local hospital via helicopter.

Michael Wettstein has been arrested for the shootings and is in Liberty County jail.

He faces charges of Capital Murder. It's unknown what lead to the shooting.