Thousands in Montgomery County left without power after Hurricane Laura

Thousands of Montgomery County residents have been left without power after Hurricane Laura made landfall.

According to Entergy's outage map, over 90,000 Montgomery county residents are without power the day after Hurricane Laura made landfall.

Montgomery County Commissioner James Noack says Entergy told him the power outages were necessary to preserve the integrity of their unaffected power transmission line.

Noack notes if this line failed, all Texas Entergy customers would be without power.

No estimates have been released related to power being fully restored.

The Conroe Fire Department rescued people trapped in an elevator inside a doctor's office that lost power earlier today.

