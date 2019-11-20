Third Ward residents file lawsuit against Turkey Leg Hut, call eatery a 'public health risk'

article

Popular Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut is being sued by neighbors.

The Feldman & Feldman Law Firm says that the Almeda Road eatery is an "unpermitted, illegal and unregulated business," according to a lawsuit filed today by nearby residents who claim the City of Houston ignored complaints about smoke, which "engulfs their homes and jeopardizes public health and safety on multiple levels."

The lawsuit was filed in state district court on behalf of six Third Ward residents. According to the release, some of these residents have children that are suffering from asthma. The lawsuit says that "air monitoring performed near the restaurant revealed high levels of air pollutants that present health risks."

The six residents obtained a temporary restraining order on Wednesday to shut down the site between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“We allege the Turkey Leg Hut’s illegal operations create a range of activity that is harmful to people and property. With a noxious stream of pollutants that permeate the neighborhood, the restaurant is a public health risk in more ways than one,” the neighbors’ attorney, Cris Feldman of Feldman & Feldman, PC, said.

“Unlike a neighbor who occasionally holds a backyard barbecue – or even comparable restaurants anywhere else in Houston – the Turkey Leg Hut is a veritable unregulated and unenclosed illegal outdoor meat smoking factory,” the lawsuit says.

State-registered sanitarian Lisa Edwardsen says the Turkey Leg Hut violates local regulations. The site, she stated in the affidavit, lacks "proper ventilation and smoke mitigation, does not utilize effective measures to eliminate the presence of insects, rodents, and other pests by enclosing the outdoor cooking area, creates an environment for pest activity and potential contamination of food and food equipment from dust, dirt, and debris, and that patrons are being subjected to an elevated risk of potential foodborne illness, including Norovirus, E. Coli, Salmonella, and others."

According to the lawsuit, city officials met with residents to discuss air quality issues surrounding Turkey Leg Hut, but they took no enforcement action against Nakia and Lyndell Price, the restaurant's owners.

The Turkey Leg Hut has become one of Houston's most popular restaurants since it opened in December 2017. But its huge success has also become a problem for some residents in the Museum Park neighborhood.

The business has been so successful, the owners expanded to include two food trucks, a Daiquiri Hutt and a Breakfast Hut along Almeda Road.

Owner and Managing Partner Nakia Price has issued the following statement: