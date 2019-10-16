The most popular wedding date of 2019 is in October with 34,000 expected marriages and $1B spent

October doesn’t just mark the return of sweater weather and pumpkin spice lattes, the month also boasts the most popular wedding date of 2019, according to new data gathered by two of the leading online wedding resources.

According to a combined study from wedding giants The Knot and WeddingWire, Oct. 19., is not only the most popular wedding date of 2019, but also the most expensive, with nearly 34,000 couples expected to tie the knot over the weekend, and more than $1 billion being spent on the festivities.

The Knot and WeddingWire say they partnered using comprehensive data from registered couples on their websites who are planning on getting married in 2019.

Jeffra Tumpower, senior creative director at WeddingWire, said you can thank the growing popularity of the fall season.

“As fall weddings continue to grow in popularity, we’re seeing more and more couples opt for those September and October wedding dates,” said Trumpower.

According to their data, the two companies found that the average registry value for couples getting married on Oct. 19 was $3,210.. According to The Knot, nearly $508 million was spent on gifting for newlyweds.

The most popular gifts seen on couples’ registries included an iRobot Roomba i7 vacuum, a Samsung 65-inch smart TV, and an Outdoor Interiors 5-piece sling and eucalyptus patio dining set, all priced at around $1,000 each.

While wedding guests are always trying to outdo each other with tangible gifts, the study said that $693,038 will be contributed in cash to the newlyweds.

Trumpower said it’s no surprise that the most popular wedding date falls in mid-October.

“We expect to see couples incorporating bold, vibrant and festive colors into their décor coupled with hearty comfort food dishes; seasonal cocktails like spiked warm apple cider; and lots of texture like pampas grass, greenery and velvet,” Trumpower said.