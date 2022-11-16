Thanksgiving recipe: Creole chicken and shrimp dressing

Our FOX Family Feast continues as we count down to Thanksgiving and share ideas for your holiday spread.

Chelsea Edwards shares a recipe for creole chicken and shrimp dressing. Here’s how you can make it at home.

Recipe

INGREDIENTS

4 8.5oz boxes prepared cornbread mix

1/2 yellow onion

1/2 bell pepper

2 stalks celery

2 cloves minced garlic

1/2 tsp fresh sage

1/2 tsp fresh thyme

1 Tbsp onion powder

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp white pepper

1/2 tbsp garlic salt

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (season to taste)

1 can cream of chicken

1 can cream of mushroom

1 1/2-2 lbs shrimp (deveined, tails off)

STOCK

1/2 yellow onion

1/2 bell pepper

2 stalks celery

3 cloves garlic

4 chicken leg quarters

2 bay leaves

chicken bouillon cube

1/2 tsp peppercorns

1/2 tbsp chicken seasoning

1/2 tsp poultry seasoning

1/2 tbsp paprika

Prepare cornbread and crumble when finished and cooled.

To make the stock, combine all ingredients in a stockpot, cover in water, and cook over medium to medium heat for about an hour (until the chicken is tender and falling off the bone.)

Pour the finished stock over a strainer into a bowl.

Separate the chicken meat by removing skin, bones, and cartilage. Stock vegetables can be peeled and added to the chicken meat.

Set stock aside.

In a separate pot, sautee bell pepper, onion, celery, and minced garlic.

Stir in cans of cream of chicken and cream of mushroom.

Add in crumbled cornbread.

Gradually pour in stock until you reach the desired texture. (This should take at least 3-4 cups of stock)

In a saucepan, season and sautee shrimp for three minutes.

Add cornbread mix to a buttered baking pan or dish.

Fold in shrimp.

Bake at 375 degrees for 1 hour. (Cooking time might need adjusting based on the pan and amount of dressing used. The top should be golden brown. Dip to the bottom with a fork to make sure the dressing is moist but not watery. All liquid should be absorbed.)

Let cool, and serve!