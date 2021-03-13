Texas lawmaker files bill to raise minimum wage for teachers

Representative James Talarico (D-Round Rock) announced Thursday he has filed a bill that would increase the minimum salary of a teacher to $70,000.

Talarico says over the past 12 months, educators have been tested like never before.

In the midst of a global pandemic, Talarico says teachers stepped up, changed how they taught, and risked their lives for their students.

Talarico says with this in mind, he filed HB 3580, which will set a minimum teacher salary of $70,000, with an adjustment for inflation and an increase over time.

"No teacher should have to work 2 jobs to keep the lights on. As a former teacher, I watched my coworkers drive for Uber at night and sell their blood plasma for extra money," said Talarico. "In only 12 months, our teachers have endured a global pandemic, an economic collapse, and a deadly winter storm. I’m filing HB 3580 mandating a minimum salary of $70,000 for every teacher in Texas because our educators deserve nothing less."