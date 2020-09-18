Texas Gulf Coast bracing for Tropical Storm Beta

A coastal flood watch has been issued along the Texas coast ahead of Tropical Storm Beta.



A historically busy 2020 hurricane season, Tropical Storm Beta is the third tropical weather system to impact Texas so far this year.



“The problem with this storm, it’s not terribly powerful, but so far it has been very erratic and unpredictable,” said Galveston County Judge Mark Henry.

According to Henry, voluntary evacuations will likely be issued on Saturday in flood prone areas of Galveston County.



“Most likely tomorrow, we will ask for voluntary evacuations from Bolivar with ferry service shutoff, and water over highway 87, it will become difficult to move around,” said Henry.

Officials in Matagorda County say they’re also watching the forecast track closely. So far, much uncertainty still surrounds the storm’s expected path.



“Once again high tides [are the biggest concern],” said Mitch Thames from Matagorda County. “Once again, extreme amounts of rain. We’re ready for just about anything.”

Flooding is always a concern in the Houston area when there’s a tropical system.



Officials believe recent dry weather could help decrease flood potential.

“We have maximum capacity in our channels to handle the rainfall,” said Meteorologist Jeff Lindner from Harris County. “As along as the rainfall is not all at once, and it is spread out, and the totals are manageable, we will be able to handle the rainfall. It looks like the majority of the heavy rain will fall in the Gulf of Mexico. However, any shift in the forecast north, could potentially bring that rainfall inland.”

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air, and on social media.

