Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to provide update on state's COVID-19 response

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday.

During the noon press conference, Governor Abbott will be joined by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dennis Bonnen, DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, TDEM Chief Nim Kidd, HHSC Executive Commissioner Cecile Young, and UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD.

FOX 26 Houston will stream the press conference live at noon.

On Wednesday, health officials in Texas reported more than 3,400 confirmed new coronavirus cases, as well as 135 more COVID-19 deaths. State totals are currently at more than 674,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 14,000 deaths.

In a tweet last month, Governor Abbott said that cases and hospitalizations had declined since the orders he issued in July to slow the spread of COVID-19, and he hinted that he could soon be announcing the next steps for lifting some restrictions.

Just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the governor implemented a face-covering requirement for counties with 20 or more positive cases. A few days before, on June 26, he issued an order closing bars and limiting restaurant capacity to 50%.

Prior to those orders, Texas had undergone three phases of reopening. Bars, restaurants, museums, hair salons, youth camps, movie theaters, museums, and more have had been allowed to reopen with some restrictions on capacity and the requirement to follow certain health protocols. In late June, the governor announced a temporary pause to further reopening phases.

