Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues state disaster declaration ahead of Hurricane Marco, TS Laura

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a state disaster declaration ahead of the landfall of two tropical systems moving into the Gulf of Mexico.



Abbott has also requested an Emergency Declaration from President Trump and FEMA for Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures), Direct Federal Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation statewide.



The following counties are apart of the state disaster declaration: Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy.

"As Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura approach Texas, the state is taking necessary precautions to protect our communities and keep Texans safe," said Governor Abbott. "I urge Texans in the path of these storms to plan ahead and heed the guidance of their local officials. The State of Texas is working with local and federal partners to monitor these storms and provide the resources our communities need to respond."



Hurricane Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Monday before moving towards Texas on Tuesday evening as a tropical depression.



Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday is expected to make landfall anywhere over Southeast Texas or Louisiana early Thursday.



Abbott said be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways, and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

