Texas Gov. Abbott to announce new small business initiative

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be announcing a new small business initiative in Texas.

The announcement will be made at the State Capitol on Monday, April 13 at 11:30 a.m. via telecommunication.

The governor will be joined by LiftFund President and CEO Janie Barrera and Goldman Sachs President and COO John Waldron.



