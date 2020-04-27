Texas Gov. Abbott expected to announce next steps for reopening economy

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to announce today the next steps toward reopening Texas.

Gov. Abbott will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. April 27. FOX 26 Houston will stream the press conference live at fox26houston.com/live

Just over a week ago, the governor announced the formation of a Statewide Strike Force to develop a plan to gradually and safely reopen the state.

The task force is led by state leaders including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. It also includes medical advisors, various industry leaders and business owners.

During the April 17 press conference, Gov. Abbott also announced a series of executive orders which took effect last week and allowed for the reopening of state parks for day use only, loosened restrictions on elective surgeries, and opened retail stores for to-go purchases and curbside pickup.

Gov. Abbott has emphasized that the reopening of the economy must occur in stages, so not all businesses will be up and running by May 1.

The Essential Services Order for Texas is set to expire on April 30, but Gov. Abbott says we will have to reevaluate and see if an extension is necessary.

