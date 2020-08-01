Texas EquuSearch needs your help locating missing Houston man

article

Texas EquuSearch needs your help locating a missing Houston man.

Authorities are searching for Rory Lee Beck, 59.

Beck was last seen on Hilcroft Street in the southwest area of Houston on Wednesday, July 29.

Beck is described as a Black male, 5’6” tall, 215 pounds with dark brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a solid black, short-sleeved t-shirt and long brown Khaki pants.

According to a release, Beck is diagnosed with Dementia, high blood pressure, kidney failure among other issues and needs to be found as soon as possible. Rory has already missed his dialysis treatments and his desperately needed medications.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Advertisement

Authorities said Rory is most likely confused and may not know his name. Rory has “5th Ward” tattooed on his stomach and he has punctures on his left arm from his dialysis treatments. He also has a small scar across his nose.

If you know of his current whereabouts or have any information concerning Rory’s disappearance, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.