Texas DPS driver's license appointments canceled Friday morning

Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety is canceling driver's license appointments at most offices statewide until 11 a.m. Friday.

HOUSTON - The Texas Department of Public Safety is canceling driver's license appointments on a third consecutive day.

DPS has canceled online and in-person appointments at most driver’s license offices until 11 a.m. Friday.

The only offices that will open with regular business hours are the Garland Mega Center, Fort Worth Mega Center and Carrollton Mega Center.

The agency says the interruption is a result of a software upgrade issue that began over the Labor Day weekend. Officials say there haven’t been any security issues reported at this time.

Appointments have been canceled since Wednesday.

As a consequence, Texans are currently unable to obtain or renew driver licenses or other related records. DPS has assured that customers whose appointments were canceled will be given priority for rebooking.