Texas Court of Criminal Appeals orders stay of execution for Rodney Reed

Five days before his life was set to be ended, Rodney Reed has been granted a stay by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

First on Friday, the Texas Parole Board recommended to the governor that Reed's execution scheduled for next week should be halted for 120 days. Just hours later, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stayed his execution, sending the case back to trial court. The appeals court's action meant the governor no longer had a decision to make.

“He will get the day in court that he should have gotten when the trial initially came up,” said Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

Rodney Reed’s 1998 conviction in Bastrop has been grabbing national headlines. Celebrities like Oprah and Beyonce along with Texas lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have been demanding a closer look at Reed’s claims of innocence.

“I was there in the prison with Ms. Kim Kardashian, a wonderful visit because she was there,” said Quinncy McNeal, one of Reed’s attorneys. “Mr. Reed is a little guarded because he’s had so many defeats over the years.”

Many believe Reed has spent the last 20 years on death row because he’s an African American man, not because he raped and murdered 19-year-old Stacy Stites in Bastrop back in 1996.

Reed maintains he had a consensual relationship with Stites and that’s why sperm cells matching his were inside her body.

“In the late 90’s a black man dating a white woman, that was not the norm in many communities, but particularly in a small community,” Ellis said. “And it was an all-white jury.

Reed and his attorneys point the finger at Stites’ fiancé Jimmy Fennel. Fennel later became a cop but went to prison in 2007 for raping a woman while on duty.

Both Reed and Fennel have been accused of committing multiple rapes. Reed was indicted but never convicted in several other rape cases.

Now, Reed’s attorneys can present what they say is new evidence that will prove his innocence.

“To be remanded on the issue of actual innocence we believe is a forum for Mr. Reed to prove his innocence,” McNeal said.