Texas Constitutional Amendments – Preposition 5&6 Breakdown

Fourteen propositions for Texas Constitutional Amendments are on your November ballot.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

FOX 26's Lina de Florias breaks them down to save you time in the ballot booth! Here is the breakdown of Proposition 5&6.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Early voting for the November 7 election starts Monday, October 23.