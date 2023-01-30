Authorities at Texas A&M University are investigating reports of three sexual assault cases, where the victims claim to have been attacked by the same suspect, on the same day.

The Texas A&M University PD announced on social media the victims came forward last Monday to report the assault that happened off campus.

Two of the victims reported they were sexually assaulted on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at an apartment after meeting the unidentified suspect at a Northgate bar earlier that day. The two went to the suspect's apartment, where the sexual assaults occurred, one of them saying "she was choked during the incident."

Another victim came forward the following day reporting she was also sexually assaulted at her home off-campus. She reportedly met the suspect the same day as the previous assault on Jan. 18 at a friend's house. When the unidentified victim left her friend's house, the suspect asked for a ride because he "had ridden with a friend." The two went to her home, where she says the sexual assault occurred.

Police say they know the suspect, but have not released his name, as of this writing. He has only been described as a Black man, about 20-years-old standing 6'5" weighing about 330 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials are also urging anyone with information on this or other incidents to contact the Texas A&M University PD at 979-845-2345.