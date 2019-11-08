Teenager seriously injured during a hit and run accident is on the road to recovery

London Banks, the 13-year-old girl who was left seriously injured following a hit and run accident, has been granted a temporary release from the hospital, and her speech has vastly improved.

It was during the playoffs, three weeks ago, when London spoke her first words “Go Stros!” to cheer on her favorite team, the Houston Astros. Today, she is continuing her recovery. Although she has made great improvements, she still has a long road ahead.

“Good, no more hospital for me," London tells FOX 26 from her northwest Harris County home.

There's just one week left before the teen is permanently discharged from the hospital. She’s home on a weekend pass. Her family and constant companion, Tiny, a small Chihuahua, are filled with joy to have her back.

“She’s in her own environment and her own element. It’s good to be at home," says London’s mom Shand’ra Mosely-Banks.

On October 2, London was walking with her brother on Ella Blvd. when a black car, a Kia Forte or Chevy Cruze, hit her so hard she was launched into the air and left in the street with damage to her brain and spine. London, who dreams of being a doctor, became a patient and has been working hard in rehab to recover.

“Sometimes she asks me what are you looking at mommy. And I’ll just have to say, just God’s work, because it’s amazing to see your personality just radiate through with everything she’s been through, and I see her like, she’s very persistent about getting back to her norm," her mom said.

We asked London what she would like to do once she’s recovered.

“Go on a roller coaster," she replied, with an ear-to-ear smile.

London’s recovery has always been the priority, but her mom is worried for when the medical bills start to roll in. So far, the family has received a lot of attention through social funding, selling t-shirts, and passing out flyers. Hoping it will help with future expenses, but also raise awareness, so that the driver of the car is finally found. “In order for us to find the person who victimized my family, the community has to work together as one unified source.” Says her mother.

London and her family are so thankful for all the support they have received. There are two fundraisers that are being planned for next week:

Friday, November 15 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Chick-fil-A at 249 and West Road

Tuesday, November 19 to Saturday, November 23 from 12-5 p.m.

SouthernQ BBQ and Catering

We also want to remind you that Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the driver of that black car.