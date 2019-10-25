Teen shot while pumping gas in west Harris County has died, sheriff says

article

A teen who was shot while pumping gas in west Harris County has died, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

According to the sheriff, the 18-year-old was at a gas station on Greenhouse Road near Kieth Harrow Blvd Thursday night when unknown males in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire on him.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Sheriff Gonzalez says the teen has passed away.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video and are searching for a vehicle used in the shooting. They are not releasing a description of the vehicle at this time.

The investigation remains active. Authorities have not released information on possible suspects.