Teen shot in northwest Harris County dies at hospital, sheriff says

A teen is dead after being shot in northwest Harris County on Monday morning.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Steubner Hill Dr. where they found a male shot, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The victim is believed to be around 17 years old.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Sheriff Gonzalez says crime scene and homicide investigators are on their way to the scene.