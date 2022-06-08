Teen killed in evening shooting in Houston, police investigating

article

An investigation is underway after a teen was killed in an evening shooting in Houston on Tuesday evening.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said officers were called out to a hospital on the 400 block of Tidwell in reference to a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found an approximately 19-year-old man dead on the scene.

Crowson said preliminary information is the victim and several other teens, believed to be 17 to 19-years-old, were driving on Tidwell when several shots were fired from another vehicle.

One of those shots struck the victim, who was then taken to the hospital.

Crowson said authorities are working to determine the original location of the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.