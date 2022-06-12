Teen killed from apparent drive-by shooting in southeast Houston

article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in southeast Houston, where a teenager was killed.

It happened in the 7300 block of Guadalcanal Rd. a little before 10 p.m. where investigators say an unidentified male, 18, was found shot in the street. He was rushed to a hospital, where the teen succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary information is the teenager was walking from a corner store in the 5000 block of Doolittle Blvd. when a black sedan followed him. Shots were reportedly fired from the black Sedan towards the 18-year-old, who then reportedly ran down Guadalcanal before collapsing.

Officers found a blood trail from the connecting streets, but do not have a motive, as of this writing.

An investigation remains underway.