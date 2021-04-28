Teen accused of shooting, killing stepfather during birthday celebration in SW Houston

article

A 16-year-old is in custody following a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Wednesday evening.



According to Houston police, an officer was in the area of 11200 Bellaire around 6 p.m. on a separate investigation when a security guard from behind a business flagged him down about a suspicious male running from the location. That suspect was later taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

We’re told that simultaneously at the same location, officers were flagged down on a shooting, which was completely unrelated to the suspicious male.



Police said officers learned the shooting involved an Asian male victim in his early 30’s died after being shot at least once in the head. His name has not yet been released.

Authorities said as the investigation progressed, it is believed the shooting was a family related incident in which the family was having a party at the business.



A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.