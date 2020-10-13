'Technical glitches' reported on first day of early voting in Fort Bend Co.

article

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said he was “extremely disappointed with the technical glitches” that affected election machines in the county on Tuesday morning.

Voters waiting in line for the first day of early voting reported on social media that people had been unable to vote. They also reported long lines.

In a message on Twitter, Judge George said he was personally out at the Smart Financial Centre voting site monitoring the situation.

"I am personally here with voters at the Smart Financial Center mega site. I will not leave until the machines are operational and online again. Thank you to all those that are sticking in line," Judge George wrote.

He also said he would authorize a full investigation and call for accountability.

“Remember, people have died for our right to vote. Stay in line or come back at a convenient time - the future of our country depends on us. You have three weeks to vote early. We have also extended the hours on the last three days of Early Voting till 9pm for working families,” Judge George wrote.

