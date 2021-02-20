TDEM holds briefing on Texas winter weather response

The Texas Division of Emergency Management held a press conference Saturday afternoon on Texas' winter weather response.

Those who spoke include:

Nim Kidd, Texas Emergency Management Chief

Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, adjutant general of the Texas National Guard

Toby Baker, executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Earlier Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that President Joe Biden had partially approved his request for a major disaster declaration for Texas.

Abbott says that while he requested individual assistance and public assistance for all 254 Texas counties, the Biden administration approved individual assistance for 77 counties and public assistance in all 254 counties.