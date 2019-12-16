Tavores Henderson scheduled to appear in court today

The man accused of killing a Nassau Bay police sergeant is scheduled to be back in court today.

Police say Tavores Henderson hit and killed Sgt. Kaila Sullivan with his car while he was fleeing from officers Tuesday night.

Henderson is charged with capital murder and is being held without bond.

Henderson was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a manhunt that lasted more than a day. He appeared in court Thursday night wearing Sgt. Sullivan's handcuffs.

His bond was originally set at $150,000 for a felony murder charge, but his bond was later revoked and the charged was upgraded to capital murder.

Henderson’s mother Tiffany and her boyfriend, Geoffrey Wheeler, are also due in court today. Investigators say they helped Tavores hide from officers after he killed Sgt. Sullivan. Both are out on bond.