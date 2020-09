article

SWAT officers are at an apartment complex in north Houston where a suspect is barricaded.

The Houston Police Department’s Hostage Negotiation and SWAT teams responded to the scene on Langwick near Greens Road on Friday morning.

Police say a suspect is armed with a gun and is making threatening statements.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

