WATCH: SUV crashes into Dallas restaurant, 5 injured

An SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant during dinner time.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Speranza Italian Restaurant near Preston and Frankford roads.

The restaurant was open at the time, and at least 5 people were injured.

Several ambulances responded to the scene to treat the injured. Four people were taken to the hospital.

Surveillance video shows the SUV slowly approaching the restaurant, then suddenly speeding up and crashing through the glass front of the establishment.

Dallas police say their investigation found the driver of the SUV, Jan Bennett, 64, was intoxicated.

She was arrested for Intoxication Assault and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Jan Bennett

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the building’s structural support was not damaged.